Syble Lee (Pinson) Mitchell, 87, of Old Cairo, MS passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 at Hospice Alliance House in Pleasant Prairie, WI. Born in Paden, MS, on May 20, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Bertie (Wright) Pinson. Syble moved to Kenosha, WI in the 1950's where she worked at American Motors Corporation, served as treasurer in her bowling league, and supported her local church ministries, especially the youth. A proud member of the Cairo community, Syble cherished her time with friends and family and was always quick to entertain guests on the front porch of the white house she helped her daddy build. Quite the traveler, she would visit family in New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas, but always return home to Cairo. One of her most gratifying achievements was successfully convincing the state of MS to name a portion of HWY 364 after her brother, Oliver Wendell Pinson, who was killed in action during WW2. She always valued family and friends. Syble showed her love through her thoughtfulness, generosity, and by feeding everyone who walked through the door, played in the yard, or attended a church function. On October 27, 1962, she married R. V. Mitchell of Red Bay, AL. He preceded her in death on April 29, 1997. Survivors include her children, Linda Liggett (William), Kenosha, WI; Robert V. Mitchell (Jennifer), Farmington, NM; Charles G. Mitchell (Jodi), Montecito, CA; and Shirley Terrill (Jamie), Cherokee, AL. Her grandchildren are Jon Liggett, Mitch Liggett (Katie), Robert Mitchell (Karli), Carolee Mitchell, Katelin Mitchell, Haleigh Miller (Mitchell), Tayln Miller (Mitchell), Deena Green (Donny), Regina Schueneman, Pam Cantrell (Greg), and Sandy Haarsma. Great grandchildren include Owen Liggett, Max Liggett, Jonathan and Matthew Warren, Adam and Amy Cantrell. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Oliver Wendell and Waymon Pinson, Irene Umfress, and Edith Jourdan. Services for Syble will take place at New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church in Tishomingo, MS, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at noon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in Syble's name to New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church or Hospice Alliance,10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI, 53158. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
