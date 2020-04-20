Yvonne Mitchell, 84, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Diversicare of Amory. She was born on August 17, 1935. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Masonic Cemetery in Amory, MS with the Rev. Elbrist Mason officiating. Darden & Sons Funeral is in charge of the final arrangements.

