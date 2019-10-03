Heaven gained a beautiful, gentle and kind woman, Faye Pounders Mitchell Mixon, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1933, in Hamilton, MS and was a daughter of the late Hattie Mae McDuffee Pounders and Durwood K. Pounders. Faye was a graduate of Becker High School and worked in the Garment Industry as a supervisor. She was blessed by God during her lifetime with two husbands. Her first husband, Joice Mitchell, and she, were blessed with a son. Joice passed at an early age and she later met James Mixon, a pastor. They were married on May 19, 1978 and Joice's family welcomed James with open arms and the family grew stronger as the years passed. They were married for 42 years and blessed with a large close family. Faye was a member of Cason Baptist Church and she loved the Lord and her family dearly. Never did cross words come from her mouth and she always put God first in her life. Faye loved Gospel music. A true servant, she worked for her family and her faith, tirelessly. Some of her closest friends were Ann Hester, Billie Gail Pounders, and her ladies Sunday school class. Faye kept her family happy and was always there to love on anyone in need. Her family is saddened to lose her presence here on earth yet they know she is worshipping at the feet of Jesus with pure peace and joy in her soul. The memories of her sweet kindness and gentle touch will live on forever in her loved one's hearts. She is survived by her husband, James C. Mixon, Nettleton; grandchildren, Christi Mitchell Andres, (Darion) and Hollie Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Noah (Kailey), Shelbi, Trevor and Emi Andres; step-daughter, Gail Brown (Walter); step-son, Henry Mixon (Doris); sister, Liddia Dean Cooper ; brother, Jimmy Pounders (Billie Gail); a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Ann Hester, Billie Gail Pounders and her ladies Sunday School Class. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joice Mitchell; her son, Larry Ray Mitchell; grandson, Bradley Ray Mitchell, twin-brother, Ray Pounders; step-sons, Kelly Mixon and James Howard Mixon. Her funeral will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, with Bro. Sam McMillian and Bro Matt Long officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Pallbearers will be her family. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home in Amory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cason Building Fund, 30018 Cason Road, Nettleton, MS 38858 or to St. Jude Children's' Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
