ABERDEEN -- Martha "Tuffy" Coggins Mobley, 64, passed away Monday, October 29, 2019, at her residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at River Bend Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until service time at River Bend Baptist Church .

