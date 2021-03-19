Rev. Dan Mobley, 86, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the NMMC. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and was a minister. He was a United States Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He enjoyed preaching the gospel for over 60 years in GA and MS. He was the pastor at South Prentiss Missionary Baptist Church until he passed. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, March 20, 2021 @ 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Rex Bullock and Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Maria "Mary" Forstner Mobley of Baldwyn; son, Danny Mobley (Merlita) of Amory; sister, Sara Mobley Martin (Jonathan B) of Atlanta,GA; sister-in-law, Ann Allen of Pelham, GA; brother, Stanley Mobley (Ann) of Whigham, GA; granddaughter, Jessica; one great-grandchild; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram D. and Mamie Baggett Mobley; son, Bo Mobley and a brother, Cebron Mobley. Pallbearers will be Ted Ryan, Danny Michael, Jacob James, Eli James, Mancil Pruitt and James Davis. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 a. m. until service time @ 11:00 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
