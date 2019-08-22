PADEN -- Randy Mock, 53, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Tishomingo, MS in Tishomingo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 24, at 3:00 p.m. at Palestine Community Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 24, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Palestine Community Church. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery.

