Doris Fay Modjeski, 78, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her home in Edwards, MS. She was born in Cumberland, MS, on April 2, 1941 to Jack and Essie Mae Earley. Doris graduated from Cumberland High School. She attended Wood Junior College and completed her education at the University of Southern Mississippi. After teaching high school speech for a year in McComb, MS, Doris moved to New York City where she was an airline stewardess for Eastern Airlines for three years. She then taught self-improvement and modeling for John Robert Powers School in New York while also modeling professionally during this time. In 1971, Doris moved back to MS where she later met and married Bill Modjeski. During her years back in Mississippi, she taught modeling for Jackson Public Schools, served as Executive Director to Top Models of America, worked as a bridal consultant for the Wedding Belle, and started her own teaching business, "The Winners." In 1980, Doris was crowned Mrs. Mississippi. She served as State Director for the Mrs. Mississippi America Pageant for 18 years and was named national "Director of the Year" in 1999. Doris was a member of Edwards United Methodist Church. She loved her church, family, friends, and her pets. Family and friends enjoyed her wonderful sense of humor. She was loved and will be missed. Doris is survived by two sisters, Josephine Avent of Clarkson, MS, and Mary Edna Montgomery of Flint, MI; two stepsons, Daryl and Paul Modjeski, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Essie Mae Earley; her husband, Bill Modjeski; brothers, Thomas Allen Earley and Kenneth Wayne Earley; and her sister, Janice Earley Jackson. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14th, at 11:30 at Edwards United Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest in Clarkson Cemetery, Clarkson, MS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Edwards United Methodist Church.
