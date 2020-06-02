HOLLY SPRINGS -- Baby Girl Taliyah Janae Moffitt, 5 MONTHS OLD, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Thursday June 4, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Hearn Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

