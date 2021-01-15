Janet Burns Moffitt, 60, lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday evening, January 14, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A private family graveside service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Janet was born October 3, 1960 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Jim and Nelma Carter Burns. She received her education in the Blue Mountain School System and was married December 14, 1979 to her beloved husband, Benny Moffitt who survives. She was employed in the manufacturing industry for much of her life and was currently employed part time with the Ripley High School Cafeteria. A faithful member of Dumas Baptist Church, Janet taught Sunday School for many years and was devoted to reading her Bible daily. She will be remembered as a kind, caring person who focused on taking care of others. Janet loved the outdoors which included walking with her dogs, fishing and working in her garden. A talented and crafty person, her passion was baking cakes for the public. Her legacy lives on through the countless number of people her beautiful spirit has touched. In addition to her husband of 41 years, Janet also leaves a daughter, Lisa Thomas of Dumas , her son, John Moffitt (Kaleena) of Blytheville, AR, five sisters, Anita Smith of Ripley, Wanda Spears, Colene Pope (Mike) and Ann Thomas, all of Blue Mountain and Sandra Stanton (Jerry) of Hickory Flat, three brothers, Jimmy Dale (Jamie) of Falkner, John David Burns and Jerry Burns, both of Blue Mountain, six grandchildren, Chase and Kaden Thomas, Nevaeh, Malakai, Willow and Ezra Moffitt and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Lois Thomas. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Moffitt family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
