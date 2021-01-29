Joan Carter Moffitt, 89, died Wednesday January 27th. A graveside service will be Sunday, January 31, in Westminster Presbyterian Cemetery near Ripley. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. She was born March 25, 1931, in Tippah County, the youngest of the nine children of Ike and Winnie Wommack Carter. She graduated from Buena Vista High School in 1949 and married Daniel Moffitt in August 1949. In the early '50s she began a job at Foot Caress and made many lasting friendships there. She retired from Blue Bell about age 65 and a after a few years, went back to work for Bench Craft. She enjoyed bus trips and visited much of the United States with her friends and family members. She enjoyed working in her yard and garden, and instilled in her children the values and work ethic she was taught by her parents. She admired hard work and hard workers, and loved her family and friends. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and served in many roles there including Sunday school teacher and elder. Our dear mother was preceeded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers and their wives, Leland and Helen Carter, Euclid and Minnie Vee Carter, her sisters and their husbands, Mary and Ed Barber, Pauline and John Lee Ritchie, Sarah and Ben Poythress, Eunice and Hugh Dickerson, Louise and Jerry Vaillette, Bonnie and Allen Vance, several nephews and her only great grand daughter, Battley Cate Terhune. She is survived by her son Tom and his wife Beverly Moffitt, her daughter Gwen and her husband Jeff Adcock, and by her much loved grandchildren: Catherine Terhune, Forrest Adcock, Heath Moffitt and his wife Natalie and two great grandsons and many beloved nieces and nephews. If you would like to honor our mother, she would be pleased to direct gifts to The Cemetery Fund at Westminster Presbyterian Church in care of Ilene Carter, 3290 County Road 502, Ripley, MS 39663. Her family owes a great debt and much gratitude to the Staff at Tippah County Health and Rehab. They took care of our mother and did so with excellence and kindness. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Moffitt family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
