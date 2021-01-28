Joann Carter Moffitt, 89, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Graveside Service will be Sunday, January 31 at West Minster Presbyterian Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home..

