Rayford C Moffitt, 65, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at his home in Pompano Private Graveside . Services will be on Sunday January 10, 2021 at Hearn Grove Church Cemetery Deer Creek RD Byhalia, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday January 10, 2021 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

