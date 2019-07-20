SELMER, TN -- Nancy Jo Clemmer Mohundro, 77, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Hardin Medical Center in Savannah, TN. Services will be on Sunday July 21, 2019 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday July 21, 2019 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Burial will follow at Tiplersville Cemetery.

