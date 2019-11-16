Margie Sheffield Monaghan, 94, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Leeper Greenhouse at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo. She was born March 27, 1925 in the Dorsey Community of Itawamba County to Johnny and Addie Gray Sheffield. She attended Dorsey School and began working in the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. immediately after high school during World War II. After the war, she came back to Mississippi and worked for Hunter-Sadler Manufacturing Company where she met her husband, Thomas A. Monaghan, Sr. They married on June 28, 1947. A few years later, she began working for J.J. Rogers and Sons in Tupelo, and retired after more than 35 years with the company. Margie was a long-time member of Parkway Baptist Church and a faithful member of the Nelle Shirley Sunday school class. She loved the Lord and spending time with her family. She was an avid Mississippi State sports fan. She attended her last baseball and football games at age 90. Survivors include one daughter, Debbie Henley (David) of Olive Branch; son, Tom Monaghan (Sharon) of Starkville; four grandchildren, Angie Davis (Trevor) of Olive Branch, Kelly Gray (Ryan) of Hoover, Alabama, Mark Monaghan (Melanie) of Southaven and Mandy Wright (Shane) of Olive Branch; and 11 great-grandchildren, Dalton, Griffin and Evan Davis, Cameron, Linley and Emery Gray, Maggie and Milla Monaghan, and Alex, Addie and Mayes Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; parents; twin sister, Margaret Sheffield Comer; and four brothers, Lexie, Monroe, Cary and Thomas Sheffield. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Pastor Trevor Davis officiating. Burial will be in Dorsey Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Monaghan, Shane Wright, Ryan Gray, Dalton Davis, F.G. Wiygul, David Reese and Don Sheffield. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Sheffield, Joe Sheffield, Billy Sheffield, Horace Wadlington and Randy Thweatt. Memorials may be made to Parkway Baptist Church, 1302 Lee Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 or Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38804. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
