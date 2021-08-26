Thomas Michael "Mike" Monaghan, 54, died on Aug. 19, 2021 of Covid at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Mo. Mike was born on March 19, 1967 in Marks, Ms. to Wilma Winter and Jimmy McNeer. He grew up in Clarksdale, Ms. and graduated from Coahoma County High School in l985. Mike worked for Friedman's Jewelers before becoming disabled. He loved his adopted residence in the Arkansas Ozarks. A Baptist, he enjoyed western movies, reading Louis L'Amour books and country and western music. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Garrison "Cathy" Monaghan in 2015; his mother, Wilma; his adoptive father, Pete Monaghan and a brother, Michael Scott Monaghan. His local Aunts are Patsy W. Wilson (George), Tennie Winter and Joan Bobbitt (Harvey) all of Tupelo. Mike is also survived by his son, James Monaghan (Jennifer), his daughter, Anna Monaghan and his special friend, Raymond all of Leadhill, Ark. a sister, Sue Livington of Pearl, MS and his birth father, Jimmy (McNeer) Pappa. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, August 28, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Smith officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time on Saturday only with a reception to follow in the funeral home dining hall. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.