Mildred McCollum Monaghan,100, died Wednesday , January19,2022 at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born in Shawnee,OK on November 12, 1921 to parents Myrtle Harris McCollum and Claude McCollum. She lived most of her life in Nettleton but had resided at the Meadows in Fulton for the past four years. She worked as a seamstress earlier in her life , was a Baptist by faith, and enjoyed working in her yard. A private family service will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Rev. Jordan Davis will be officiating. Burial will be held at Liberty Cemetery. Survivors include three daughters; Helen Hipps of Nettleton, Carolyn Capps Of Nettleton, and Sandra Clark (Harold) of Haleyville, AL: Thirteen grandchildren; Rickey Hipps, Janice Rhudy (Richard), Tim Crook (Brenda), Lori King (Billy), Bobby Seymore (Linda), Mindy Sheffield (Greg), Joni Wheeler (Greg), Robby Moore, Reghan Murphy (Stacy), Bryson Hood, Denny Hood, Stephen Huffman, and Jeremy Hood (Monica):Fourteen great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two husbands Marshall Hood and Clifton Monaghan: her parents, four brothers Stanley McCollum, Howard McCollum, James McCollum, and Douglas McCollum; three great grandchildren Timothy Crook, Jr, , Millie Crook, and Catherine Hood. There no public visitation. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.