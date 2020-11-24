Robert Wayne Monaghan, 85, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center, Baldwyn Nursing Facility. He was born in Tupelo November 21, 1935 to Robert Babe "Daddy Babe" and Fannie Lou "Momma Fan" Monaghan and was raised in Mooreville. He retired after 20 years of commitment to his community as a fire fighter. He also served as a pastor at Macedonia Baptist Church in Algoma. Robert was strong-willed and determined and accomplished most all things he put his mind to. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and rabbit hunting. He was an extremely athletic man and really enjoyed running. He won the first triathlon he ever entered, ran the Gum Tree 10K many times and was a member of Tupelo Running Club. He was an avid Ole Miss sports fan and held season tickets for baseball, football and basketball while his health allowed him to attend. He also kept a play book for every baseball game while sitting behind home plate. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Martha Robinson Monaghan of Saltillo; children, Bill Monaghan and his wife, Cathy of Saltillo, Phil Monaghan and his wife, Sheila of Madison, Gil Monaghan and his wife, Anne Godwin Monaghan of Tupelo and Neil Monaghan and his wife, Rhonda of Mooreville, Rebecca Blalock of Saltillo and Kirk Robinson and his wife, Angel of Saltillo; grandchildren, Addison Monaghan and his wife, Leah of Guntown, Ashley Hensley and her husband, Zach of Mooresville, North Carolina, Andrew Monaghan of Madison, Dr. Micah Monaghan and his wife, Courtney of Corinth, Ian Nichols and her husband, Jeremiah of Nettleton, Kelli White of Richmond and Charity England and her husband, Kale of Mooreville; Louise Nunley Gable and her husband, Michael of Tupelo and Jack Nunley and his wife, Cathy of Oxford, Sarah Harper of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Gabe Blalock of Saltillo, Alisha Robinson of Saltillo, Nicholas Robinson of Saltillo, Courtney Little of Corinth, Chandler Little of Corinth, Gavin Robinson of Saltillo and Kai Robinson of Saltillo; 18 great-grandchildren; and nephew, Rodney Monaghan and his wife, Debbie of Saltillo. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Donald and Joe Russell Monaghan. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Friday, November 27, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Sudduth, Troy Maxcy, Bonnie Webb and all the dedicated firefighters, past and present, of Tupelo Fire Department. Memorials may be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498 Emmitsburg, MD 21727. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
