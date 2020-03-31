Velma Louise Monaghan, 92, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory. Born on January 12, 1928, she was a daughter of Lester Lee and Rowena Kennedy Duncan. Louise met the love of her life, J.B. "Mutt" Monaghan while in high school. She and Mutt married and were later blessed with three children, Barbara, George, and J.B. Jr. Louise worked for several years with Amory Garment Plant before opening her own business, Monaghan's Bags and Fabric. Louise, or as her grandchildren affectionately called her, "Knock-Knock," was a sweet, happy lady known for her big heart and smile. She was a long-time member of St. Matthews Methodist Church, where she served as a secretary and treasurer for many years. Faith, family, and friendships were cornerstones in her long life. In her free time, she enjoyed the great outdoors: fishing, hunting, and planting flowers. Louise created lasting memories with her family and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. Louise is survived by her daughter, Barbara Harlow (John), Amory; son, George Monaghan, Amory; fourteen beloved grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. "Mutt" Monaghan Sr.; son, J.B. Monaghan Jr.; sister, Thelma Lucille Cheatham; and brother, Elmer Boozer Duncan. A private family graveside will be held at Masonic Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 concerns, public visitation will not be held. Those who wish to participate in the graveside service may contact the family and attend in their car at the cemetery. Social distancing is required during this time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.