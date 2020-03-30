AMORY -- Velma Louise Monaghan, 92, passed away Sunday, March 30, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Amory Historical Cemetery, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Cemetery.

