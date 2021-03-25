Wayne Edward Monaghan, 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at North Miss. Medical Center after a sudden illness. Wayne was a native of Lee County born on March 11, l938, one of 9 siblings born to the late Marvin and Lena Irvin Monaghan. He married Julia Ann "Juanita" Gray on December 21, l963, a marriage of 49 years until her death on May 5, 2012. Wayne founded, owned and operated Tupelo Lighting Center for 40 years. After selling his company, he worked until he retired at Roper Toyota in Tupelo. Wayne loved the outdoors, hunting and riding horses in his younger years. He loved boating and camping. Wayne was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a longtime member of East Heights Baptist Church in Tupelo. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 PM today (Friday, March 26, 2021) from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Nathan Fitts officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner St. Visitation will be from 11 AM-service time today. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at 1 PM at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Wayne is survived by his daughter, Ramona Hunter and her husband, Mitch of Troy Community in Pontotoc County; one stepdaughter, Sandra Ward and husband, Eddie of Tupelo; six grandchildren, Drew, Whitney and Blake Hunter, Faith Ohlinger (Keith), Stephen and Michael Ward; a sister, Shirley Chism of Magnolia Manor Assisted Living Center; 20 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Pallbearers will be Drew Hunter, Derrek Robison, Bob Shumpert, Jeff Monaghan, Stewart Sanders and Randy Monaghan. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
