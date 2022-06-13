Mrs. Betty Jo Monroe was born on September 5, 1940 to the late Cleophes and Mae Sue Lee Pannell in Lee County Mississippi. Betty, affectionately known as "Jean", passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was saved at an early age at Mt Pleasant M B Church in Tupelo, MS and shortly after marriage joined Mud Creek M B Church in Saltillo, MS. During her membership, she faithfully served in various ministries including the Adult Choir, Sunday School teacher, Usher Board, President of Home Mission and President of the Kitchen Committee. She was crowned "Queen Elizabeth" by special church friends who took note of her stylish suits, hats and gloves. . . She married the love of her life, Howard L. Monroe on December 22, 1961. They were blessed with five children, twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren during their marriage. . Survivors include: her devoted husband, Howard; her children: Teressa Monroe, Hayward Monroe (Pam Crump), Melissa Hall (Robert), Anita Jo Monroe, and Tawana Jones (Bryan); 12 grandchildren: Crystal, Zachary & Benjamin Martin; Kendra Dekle (Alex) and Isaac Monroe; Terrell, Brandon, and Marissa Hall; Laken Monroe; Halle, Daniel, and Olivia Jones; 4 great-grandchildren: Hayes Jones, Zander Jones, Jabin Martin and Laila Jo Monroe; Siblings: Arthur B (Eloise) Pannell of Dorsey, Dorothy Penn (Ozzie) of Cleveland, OH, James Pannell of Belden, Bertha Pannell and Delois Thomas (Sylvester) of Tupelo; Nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Mud Creek M. B. Church in Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 14, 2022 4-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
