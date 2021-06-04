Charles Edgar Monroe left Sanctuary Hospice House June 2, 2021 for his heavenly home. He was born June 15, 1932 in Tishomingo County to Rev. Edgar Lee and Elizabeth Isabella Flurry Monroe. He graduated Tishomingo High School in 1951. On December 13, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Byram in Dennis, Mississippi by Rev. J.A. Blunt. Six weeks following the wedding he was drafted. He served in the U.S. Army February 1953-February 1955 in the Korean War and was stationed in Germany in 1954. He then attended NEMCC and graduated from Mississippi State University in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He served as postmaster in Dennis, MS for twenty-six years. He was a founding member and served as President of the Dennis Water Association. He served on the board for both the Tishomingo County Farm Bureau and the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation for many years. He also served on the NEMPDD board. He loved his community and his family. He was lovingly known as "Papaw" to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves behind three sons - David Monroe (Linda) of Killen, AL, Jeff Monroe (Ellen) of Florence, AL and Scotty Monroe (Susan) of Golden, MS; a daughter - Tammy Wood (David) of New Site, MS; an honorary son - Stephen Sartain (Deb) of Idaho; twelve grandchildren - Elise Speegle (Randolph), Nicole Mason (Jonathan), Chris Monroe, Michael Monroe (Holly), Candi Upton (Matt), Chondra Russell (Lee), Monica McDonald (Eric), Hayden Monroe (Kaitlin), Cassie Monroe, Roman Wood (Maria), Dustin Wood (Ali) and Hunter Wood; sixteen great-grandchildren; two sisters - Zora Lee Hill and Nelda Mann; sister-in-law - Becky Monroe and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of sixty-four years, a sister, Louise Blunt (Herb) and a brother, George Monroe. Services will be held Saturday, June 5, at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. with the service to follow at 3 p.m. officiated by Bro. Jerry Ginn. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery in Dennis, MS with the grandsons serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or www.sanctuaryhospicehouse.com.
