Mary "Joan" (Maher) Monteith, 88, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the NMMC in Tupelo. She was born on December 3, 1933 in St. Johns Newfoundland, Canada to parents Edward Maher and Catherine (Dalton) Maher. She was a floral designer before she retired . She loved to travel , crochet, sew and bake. She also enjoyed her time in Japan teaching English. Mom loved with her whole heart. Her greatest love was her family and she taught us that family always comes first, no matter what. Funeral services will be at Crosspointe Fellowship Church of Nettleton on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. with Bro. Jason Franklin officiating. A private family only committal service will be at New Chapel Cemetery. Survivors include her siblings: John (Nellie), Marie (Bob), Carol Ann (Dave), Deb (Tony), and Linda (Stead), her 3 children; Cathy (Jerry) Riley, Dale "Cookie" (Chris) Monteith, and Connie (David) Phillips, her 19 grandchildren: Edward Monteith Jr., Danny Monteith, Carol Ann Monteith, Josh (Katy ) Riley, Dale Henry Monteith, Candice Monteith, Alicia Monteith, Melissa Monteith (Victor Guerrero), Chelsea (Drew) Goff, Kimberly (Sawyer) Phillips, Jennifer (James) Magenheimer, Jonathon (Tiffany) Robinson and Justin Cooper (Brooke Kennedy) and her 10 great-grandchildren: Skyler, Noah, Tucker, Paisley, Lyla, Ryan, Lynzie Grace, Knox, Avery, and Ashlynn. She was preceded in death by her husband: Dale Monteith, her three sons: Eddie, David, and Johnny, her parents, her three brothers: Billy, Eddie, and Jim and her grandson: Jordan. Pallbearers will be Dale "Cookie" Monteith, David Phillips, Jerry Riley, James Magenheimer, Jonathon Robinson, Justin Cooper, Josh Riley and Sawyer Phillips. Honorary Pallbearers will be Noah Marrison, Tucker Goff, Ryan Magenheimer, and Knox Robinson. Visitation will be Sunday at the church before the funeral from 2:00-3:30 p.m. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
