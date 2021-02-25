Carrie L. Montgomery was born February 20, 1937 to the late Jerry Brownlee and Thelma Davidson in Clay County, MS. Mrs. Carrie departed this earthly life on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville, MS. She was a very active member of the Pleasant Ridge M.B. Church of Woodland, MS until her health failed. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved gardening, cooking, and sharing her meals and the Word Of God. Mrs. Carrie leaves to cherish memories one son, Rev. Melvin(Barbara)Montgomery, Sr. of Grenada, MS, three daughters Shirley Morgan of Tupelo, MS, Barbara Foote of Woodland, MS, and Jeannette(Rev. Eddie)Longstreet of West Point, MS; 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Dr. Perry L. Montgomery, son Kennedy "KennyBoy" Montgomery, grandson, Makiya Caleb Montgomery, sister Mary Lean Davidson, and son-in-law Rev. Jessie Foote. Services will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS with limited immediate family attendance due to safety policies implemented.(Masks Required) Visitation will take place Friday, February 26, 2021 from 3 to 6:00 pm at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS with all safety policies implemented. Burial to follow at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
