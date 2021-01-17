33, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Verona by car accident. Cedric Lavon Montgomery was born to Terry Watson and Patricia Montgomery Watson on Jan. 17, 1987 in Lee Co. Cedric L. Montgomery is survived by his mother and father, Terry Watson and Patricia Montgomery-Watson of Saltillo. Three daughters; Damya Montgomery, Paisley McCalister, and Jaida McCalister all of Tupelo. Two sons; Zailyn Montgomery and Jace Montgomery both of Tupelo. One sister; Terranesha Watson of Tupelo, and one brother; Joshua Watson of Tupelo. The visitation for Cedric Lavon Montgomery will be Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk-in/walk-out, no gathering policy per CDC regulations. The graveside service will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Deliverance Apostolic Church located at 100 Vaughn Rd., Belden, MS 38826, with Pastor Willie Gardner officiating. Safety guidelines will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.