WOODLAND, MS -- Charles E. Montgomery , 68, passed away Friday, October 04, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Apostolic Church in Cedar Bluff, MS.. Visitation will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6-7:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Bethel Church Cemetery in Starkville, MS.

