Debra Jean Montgomery, 62, resident of Tiplersville, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following a brief illness. The family has requested private services to be announced. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Montgomery was born June 30, 1952 in Aurora, IL, the only child of the late Lee Crockett and Dorothy Hellen Davis Moore. She was a graduate of East Aurora High School , continued her education at Itawamba Community College and was employed as a correctional officer with the St. Charles Correctional Facility in Illinois. A Christian, Ms. Montgomery was a devoted member of Anchor Holds Church in Blue Springs and was blessed with a beautiful singing voice as she sang in the church choir. She was a gifted and talented artist and created vibrant art through drawings and coloring. Hobbies include traveling to Hot Springs, AR, the mountains and visiting her boys. "Lets Make A Deal", "Wheel of Fortune" and "Chicago PD" were favorite television programs. Ms. Montgomery was a loving wife and devoted mother who loved her family, her church family and many friends. Words cannot express how much she was loved and how greatly she will be missed. Memories will continue to be shared by her husband of 16 years, Paul Gilbert of Tiplersville, two sons, Terry Marion of Aurora, IL and Camris Marion, Jr. (Delia) of Rocky Mount, NC, one aunt, Christine Peaches of Yorkville, IL, one cousin, Pastor Robert Davis, nine grandchildren, Kyla Elise Marion, Brandon, Javon and Tevyn Hayes, Trevonte, Triana, Tremayne and Trestin Marion, Caia McCloud, life long friend, Val Stuart, her Pastor and his wife, Mike and Donna Sandersand , close friends, Fred and Becky Hall, Shirley and Angie. She was also preceded in death by her loyal pet canine, "Ally". The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.