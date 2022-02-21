Dorothy Montgomery, age 81, passed away on February 18, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. She is the daughter of the late George and Marle Arrington Blackwelder. Dorothy was a health care and industrial worker but never gave up the opportunity to travel. Her many trips included wherever her family or friends suggested from Disney World to Colorado and even to Mexico. She even attended a heavy metal rock concert with a granddaughter. Her interests may have varied but her dedication to family was number one in her life. She never missed a graduation or other special events in their lives. On special occasions she would even make different recipes which would be to family's tastes. She always left her family with these words which will ever be in their memory, "I love you. Be careful." Dorothy was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Calhoun City, Mississippi and a lifetime member at VFW post 3806 in Eupora, Mississippi. She was a member of the Tri-County Baptist Church in Stewart, Mississippi. Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Teresa Oprey of Turrell, Arkansas; two sons, Mike Harris and Dale Harris both of Starkville, Mississippi; three sisters, Ruth Goodwin, Joyce Maddox, and Gail Jones; a brother, Max Ray Blackwelder; five grandchildren, Paige Hough, Victoria Russell, Matt Collier, Sarah Jo Harris Dees, and Meg Harris; and four great grandchildren, Kyler, Trenton, Greyce, and Will. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Montgomery; five brothers, Edward Blackwelder, Scottie Blackwelder, James Howard Blackwelder, Charles Lee Blackwelder, and B. C. Blackwelder; and two sisters, Joan Frizzell and Shelby Hyde. Funeral service for Dorothy Montgomery were Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Wise Reed Chapel in Eupora, Mississippi. Visitation was held Monday, February 21, 2022 at Wise Reed Chapel from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Committal service was held at Loyd Cemetery in Calhoun county. Wise Reed Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.
