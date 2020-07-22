TUPELO - George Andrew "Drew" Montgomery, 33, died suddenly of natural causes on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Drew was voted "best hair" in his senior class at Tupelo High School. He was magnetic and handsome and dreamed of a career in law and politics before a decision not to wear a seatbelt the morning after his high school graduation forever changed his life. He found renewed purpose in working the last few years, first at Kroger and then at a local call center. In spite of his challenges, he remained witty and kind. He had lived independently since his father's death in August. Together, he and his father shared a love of Mississippi State. Drew inherited his mother's love of music, especially live performances with some of his favorite acts being Prince, Drive By Truckers, and perhaps surprisingly, Justin Timberlake. But his love for JT was real. He was loved by many and will be missed without measure. He deserved more than he got and in the end was content with what he had. We say goodbye knowing that is the measure of a life well-lived. A service celebrating Drew's life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1 PM at the Unity Presbyterian Church (391 CR 1233, Plantersville, MS 38862) east of Plantersville with Rev. Dr. John Armistead officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 PM - 8 PM today (Thursday) at Holland - Tupelo Chapel, and on Friday from Noon - service time at the church. Drew is survived by his mother, Kelley Lawson (Roger) of Oxford; his brothers, Jaye Montgomery of Clarksdale, and William Archibald of Tupelo; his sister, Kasey Bryan (Locke) of Augusta, Georgia; his maternal grandparents, Nancy and Doug Bradley of the Richmond Community; nephews, South and Gus Bryan, and niece, Cricket Bryan; and aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Montgomery, and his paternal grandparents, Sarah and Harold Montgomery. Pallbearers will be Anne Marie Littrell, William Archibald, Crofton Sloan, Spencer Sloan, Will Reed, Locke Bryan, John Patrick Ballard, Nickel Smith, and Stephen Martin. For those wishing to honor Drew's love of the least, last and most vulnerable amongst us, it is suggested that memorials be made to Saint's Brew, c/o All Saints Episcopal Church, 608 Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38804. Remembrances of Drew may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
