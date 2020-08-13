Jeffery Lynn Montgomery, 59, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Jeff was born and raised in Pontotoc, MS, where he lived his entire life. He was a graduate of South Pontotoc High School. Jeff was the epitome of a gold ole country boy. He loved his family above all else and he loved being outdoors. He was happiest riding his 4-wheeler, accompanied by his beloved dogs, Buddy and Chloe. He is survived by his mother, Frances Montgomery; daughter, Kirsten Foster(Jake); brother, Thad Montgomery; nephew, Chad Montgomery(Jamie); and great nieces and nephews, Cohen Montgomery, Ashton Montgomery, Eaden Montgomery, and Madison Mitchell. He is preceded in death by his father, Neil Montgomery; grandparents, Coke and Zora Permenter and Lawrence and Anna B. Montgomery; and a brother, Ricky Montgomery. Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc . Private family burial will follow in Springville Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Terrell Collums, Skippy Sappington, Mike Biffle, Shane Onsby, Mike Stewart, and Robin Taylor. Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 5PM-8PM and Saturday, August 15, 12PM until service time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
85°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 6:14 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.