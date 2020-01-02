Jerold Reese Montgomery, 80, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home after a brief illness. He was born in Lee County on May 21, 1939 to Gertrude Reese "Granny" Montgomery and Andrew W, Montgomery. Jerold enlisted in the United States Navy in July 1958. After completing Radar "A" School, he served on the USS Manatee, the USS Cocopa, and the USS Jason. In 1961, Jerold was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. After completion of his duties, he transferred to the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1962. He was very proud to have served his country, just like all of his brothers and his father, who was a veteran of World War I. On July 20, 1963, Jerold married the love of his life Sue Green Montgomery in Amory. He was the owner of Jack's Radiator Service from 1965 until 1978, and the founder of Auto Cool, Inc. in 1974. After an early retirement in 1995, Jerold enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in Prentiss County at his cabin where he made wonderful memories, hunting, fishing and many more adventures with everyone. He attended Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Those left to honor his memory include one son, Russ Montgomery (Pam) of Booneville; three daughters, Missy Jackson (David) of Brandon, Donna Hankins (Chuck) of Tupelo and Donese Sudduth (Tommy) of Tupelo; brother-in-law, Barry Green of Peaceful Valley; Julian Johnson (Gail) of Booneville, who he considered a brother; nine grandchildren; four great grandsons; and many nieces and nephews. Jerold is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Gertrude Montgomery; three brothers; two sisters; three nephews; one niece; one grandson; and his wife of fifty one years, Sue Montgomery; and his loving companion of two and a half years, Mert Hester. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday, January 4, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating his life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Memorials may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, or Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
