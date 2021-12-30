Jerry Ruth Nix Montgomery, age 78, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Pontotoc Health Services. She was born August 15, 1943 to J.C. and Geraldine Long Nix. Jerry Ruth was a graduate of Ecru High School and the University of MS with a degree in Journalism. She was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church. Jerry Ruth enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. A graveside service will be Friday, December 31, 2021 at 2 PM at Sand Springs Cemetery with Rev. Scotty Bland officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her children, Nicole Montgomery and Nathan Montgomery and three grandchildren, Savannah Simmons, Makenzi Montgomery and Natalie Simmons. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnny Montgomery and a daughter, Natalie Montgomery Bailey. Pallbearers will be Chandler Moody, Jason Wray, Nicky Moore, Spencer Nix, Leo Mask and Braden McNeil. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
