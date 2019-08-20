James "Jim" Harold Montgomery, Jr. passed away suddenly August 19, 2019. Born November 27, 1960 to James Harold and Sarah Reeves Witt Montgomery, he was a lifelong resident of Tupelo. He followed his father into the oil and gas business as the long-time proprietor of Montgomery Oil but found his true happiness in being a father, doting "Pa" to his grandchildren, and Mississippi State fan. He saw the good in everyone and loved helping others. He is survived by his daughter Kasey Bryan (Locke) of Augusta, Georgia; two sons, Jaye Montgomery of Clarksdale and Drew Montgomery of Tupelo; three grandchildren, South, Cricket, and Gus Bryan of Augusta; two sisters, Carolyn Kelly (Bob) of Tupelo and Margaret Ann Montgomery of Olive Branch; a special uncle, Jerold Montgomery; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Sarah; and sister Harriet Teasler. Visitation will be 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.