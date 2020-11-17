Joseph Givens Montgomery, Jr., passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, MS. Joe was born October 12, 1932 to Joseph Givens Montgomery, Sr. and Mary Crowell Montgomery, in Greenville, MS. He graduated from Clarksdale High School and later obtained his accounting degree. Joe was the managing partner at Ellis Hirshberg in Clarksdale, for many years. He was a proud Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc where he enjoyed the Wednesday night fellowship meals. Joe reminisced often of his fond memories of fishing on Moon Lake as a child. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Clarksdale, with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Military funeral honors will follow the graveside service. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist with the arrangements. Joe was preceded in death by his parents. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
