Kennedy "KennyBoy" Montgomery was born February 9, 1962 in Woodland, MS to the late Dr. Perry L. Montgomery and Mrs. Carrie Montgomery. He was the 4th of five children. Kennedy transitioned from this life on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at his residence. At an early age, Kennedy confessed his faith in Christ and joined Pleasant Ridge M.B. Church in Woodland, MS. He sang in the church choir. He graduated from Woodland High School, Woodland, MS and attended Northwest Community College In Senatobia, MS. Kennedy was a hard worker and provided for his family. He was employed with Toyota in Blue Springs, MS and a funeral staff member of Montgomery Mortuary since its start in 2009 by his late father Dr. Perry L. Montgomery. Kennedy wore a "Big Smile," was known for his good looks, his laughs, and humor. He loved God, church, and having a stylish clothing attire. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Carrie Montgomery of Woodland, MS; daughter Lakendra Montgomery of Houlka, MS; one brother Rev. Dr. Melvin(Barbara)Montgomery, Sr. of Grenada, MS; three sisters Shirley Morgan of Tupelo, MS, Barbara Foote of Woodland, MS and Jeannette(Rev.Eddie)Longstreet of West Point,MS; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Makiya Caleb Montgomery and father Dr. Perry L. Montgomery; and suceeding in death by brother-in-law Rev. Jessie Foote. Services are Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS. Family request that only limited immediate family in attendance per safety policies implemented.(Masks required) Visitation Saturday February 20, 2021 from 3-6:00 pm with a walk-in/walk out safety policy implemented. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
