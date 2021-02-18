Makiya Caleb Montgomery was born July 30, 2004 to Rhonda Gates and Kennedy "KennyBoy" Montgomery. Everyone affectionately knew him as "Caleb." He was the light of our world until he left this earthly world on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. Caleb was definitely a character and always cracking jokes. He loved all the cartoon superheroes and the Marvel Comics' characters. Caleb had such a beautiful smile. He attended Houlka Attendance Center in Houlka, MS and looked forward to school daily. He enjoyed drawing and coloring. He dreamed of one day attending art school. Caleb leaves to cherish his memory his mother Rhonda Gates; his grandparents Bobie Gates, Leroy Gates, and Carrie L. Montgomery; his siblings Ataris Gates and Lakendra Montgomery; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Caleb was preceded in death by his grandfather, Rev. Dr. Perry L. Montgomery. He was succeeded in death by his father, Kennedy "KennyBoy" Montgomery on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Services are Sunday February 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS. Family request that only limited immediate family in attendance per safety policies implemented.(Masks required) Visitation Saturday February 20, 2021 from 3-6:00 pm at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS with walk in/walkout safety policy implemented. Burial to follow service at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Charitable contributions in the memory of Makiya Caleb can be sent to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817 or Lebonheur.org.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.