Mrs. Martha Lou Hughes Montgomery passed away at her home in Walnut, Mississippi on November 16, 2021 at the age of 94. She was born September 18, 1927 to Wesley Hughes and Naomi Hudson Hughes in Chalybeate, MS. She worked for Chalybeate Headstart and retired after 48 years. She attended the Campground Methodist Church. Martha loved sitting on her front porch, making quilts, visiting with family and watching NBA Basketball. Visitation will be Friday, November 19, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 9:00 AM until the service starts at 11:00 AM at the Camp Ground Methodist Church. Interment will be at the Camp Ground Cemetery. Martha is survived by one son: Zack Montgomery of Walnut, MS; two daughters: Johnnie Smith of Walnut, MS, Bonnie Jones (Terry) of Walnut, MS; one sister: Betty Hughes Hopper (Wayne); six grandchildren: Becky Thompson (Tim), Charles Crawford, Jennifer Harrison (Kris), Michelle Akers (Shane), Lance Jones (Chelsea), Lee Jones (Jennifer); sixteen great-grandchildren: Jeremy Crawford (Gina), Ryan Russell (Kassy), Blake Wilbanks, Hannah Meador (Dalton), Mary Kate Hickey (Sam), John Thomas Harrison, Grace Thompson, Anna Akers (Conner), Isabella Harrison, Katherine Harrison, Sophia Harrison, Max Jones, Landon Jones, Ella Jones, Victoria Harrison, Tucker Jones; six great-great-grandchildren; she also leaves a host of sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Johnnie Lee Montgomery; four brothers: Sonny Hughes, Mike Hughes, Billy Hughes, Jimmy Hughes; three sisters: Sarah Hurt, Ruth Robinson, Katheryn Brown. The family would like to thank the Home Hospice of New Albany, MS for their excellent care. Officiating will be: Rev. Gary Hugh Poterfield, Rev. Tommy Garrett and Randle Hall. Pallbearers will be: Tim Thompson, Lance Jones, Jeremy Crawford, Lee Jones, Blake Wilbanks, Kris Harrison, Ryan Russell. Honorary Pallbearers: Great-Grandchildren Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
