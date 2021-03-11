Ralph Posey Montgomery, 70, died Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his home. He was born in Tupelo, MS to Gilbert and Mary Montgomery. He loved playing golf and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a retired Mississippi Highway Patrolman. After his retirement he served as a State Fire Marshall and was a security officer at ICC. He was a member of Old Bethel United Methodist Church. Services will be Saturday, March 13, 2 p.m. at Old Bethel United Methodist Church, Golden, MS with Bro. Wayne Napier and Bro. Steve Kennedy officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 49 years - Marilyn Montgomery of Belmont, MS; four children - Natalie Coker (Jason), Monte Montgomery (Tracie), Marc Montgomery (Missy) and Emily Roberts (Justin); twelve grandchildren - Jenny Lynn (Todd), Jake, Laura Beth, Payne, Parker, Larkin, Keeton, Mary Kate, Cole, Maggie, Miley and Posey; and one brother - Steve Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Jake Coker, Cole Means, Todd Smith, Payne Montgomery, Justin Roberts and Jason Coker. Visitation will be Friday, March 12, 6-9 p.m. at Old Bethel United Methodist Church.
