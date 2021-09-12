Virgil Turner "Junior" Monts, Jr., 52, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Pontotoc County. Junior was a loving father, grandfather, brother, son, and best friend. He loved his goat farm, working outside, going to bingo, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed life to the fullest and spending time with his grandchildren. He had a big heart and was always there for any and everyone. Junior is survived by his fiance, Laurie Galloway; daughter, Whitney Monts; son, Justin Monts; stepdaughter, Emily Albritton(Charlie); 12 grandchildren; mother, Joyce Bailey(Leland); sisters, Gloria Hester(Dale), Lisa Elrod(Jackie), Connie Bramlett, and Carla Rhodes; brother, Tim Monts(Tracey); half sisters, Rachel Cobb and Paige Wilson(Shane). He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Turner Monts, Sr.; and his grandparents, Kreston and Mary Williams and Tim and Edith Monts. Services will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Justin Meyers officiating. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Keith, Brandon Monts, Jock Williams, Sean Woods, Josh Harmon, and Blake Wells. Honorary Pallbearers will be Justin Monts, Tim Monts, Joey Purdon, and Robin Taylor. Visitation will be Monday, September 13th 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Tuesday, September 14th 10AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
