Sandra Dean Temple Monts, 79, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, peacefully surrounded by those she loved most, her family, at her longtime Plantersville residence. Born in Plantersville on October 8 , 1939 to Plantersville's first Mayor, E. F. "Pete" Temple and Montez Parker Temple, Sandra grew up and lived her entire life there as one of Plantersville's most treasured and beloved daughters. She attended Plantersville Schools and graduated from Shannon High School, Class of 1957. She secretly married her boyfriend, Tommy Farrar Monts, Sr. on Oct. 27, 1957, a blessed marriage of almost 63 years. To this union was born three children, Lisa, Tom and Kelly. Sandra's love of music came from her musical parents. She was taught piano by the late Mrs. Glenn D. "Sadie" McAtee in Tupelo and developed a lifelong love of learning, playing and singing. Sandra taught piano privately as well as being a Public School Music Teacher for over 45 years, with most of her time at Verona School. After official retirement, she became a Teacher's Aid so she could continue her ministry of education to children. Her love for all mankind is legendary but her love for children was among her greatest gifts from God. A deeply spiritual lady, Sandra loved Bible study, was a prayer warrior and enjoyed fully any worship experiences especially one filled with music. She played for hundreds of weddings, funerals and was organist at her Mother Church, Plantersville United Methodist Church, for over 50 years. Later, she became a member of East Heights Baptist Church and contributed significantly to worship there especially as a pianist in the music ministry. Sandra's enduring legacy will be that of a quiet but powerful spiritual lady whose genuine love and encouragement of all, especially children, was unconditional and expansive. Sandra's life made an impact on everyone she encountered. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from the Sanctuary of East Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Tim Brown and Bro. Gary Townsend officiating. Burial will follow in the Monts family plot at Plantersville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 PM-8PM today(Tue) at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel and from 1 PM-service time Wednesday at East Heights Baptist Church, 205 Lake Street, Tupelo, MS. 38804. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their family. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Sandra leaves behind her husband, Tommy Monts, Sr. of Plantersville: Her children, Lisa Monts Wadley (Bobby) of Tupelo, Tom Monts, Jr. (Alicia) of Mantachie and Kelly Monts (Melinda) of Mooreville; Her 10 grandchildren, Amanda Warren (Chris), Keith Wadley (Heather), Tiffany Monts, Cameron Monts (Sara), Lindy Monts, Tyler Monts (Jessi), Amy Kathryn Sellars (Lane), Peyton Robertson (Katie), Parker Robertson, and Reed Conerly; her 11 great grandchildren, Elijah, Constance, Levi, Jerimiah, Gabriella, Titus, Gracie, Dustin, Elektra, Wyatt, and Kase; a sister, Gloria Temple Holland (Steve) of Plantersville and their children, Ashley, Emily, McKinley and Haiwei; Her sister-in-law, Sharon Monts Jeffreys and her children, Amy Bostick and Angie Jeffreys of Columbus; Numerous cousins and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Tez Temple; Father- and Mother-in-law, B.F. "Jiggs" Monts and Martha Jewel Kelly Monts. Pallbearers will be Keith Wadley, Cameron Monts, McKinley Holland, Elijah Wadley, Chris Warren, Bobby Wadley, Jimmy Lamb, David Parker, and Tyler Monts (U.S. Army, deployed). Honorary pallbearer will be Dr. Chris Bell (Tupelo Cardiology Associates). Memorials may be sent to the Building Fund, East Heights Baptist Church, 205 Lake Street, Tupelo, MS 38804, Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
