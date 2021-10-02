Betty Jean Moody, 87, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at The Meadows. She was born December 17, 1933, to Ed Bolding and Dearcie Ozbirn Bolding Franks. Betty began her career as a seamstress for Wrangler and worked her way through to becoming hostess for her family's restaurant, Moody's Fish and Steak, all the while maintaining her role as a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker. Betty's passion revolved around her love for Christ and service to her church, First Baptist Church in Mantachie, where she served in various capacities, including song directing, Sunday school teaching, and working with the youth. She started her own bus ministry long before it became a thing. She enjoyed preparing meals for her family on Sundays and was known to make some mean hushpuppies. Betty lived her life as a selfless, self-educated, and self-motivated lady not afraid of hard work and will be greatly missed by her family and loved ones who knew her. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, at the First Baptist Church in Mantachie with Bro. David Long officiating. Burial will be in the Walton Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include her two sons, David Moody (Vicki) of Carthage and Gerald Wayne Moody (Rachael) of Mantachie; her daughter, Lisa Walters (Steve) of Fulton; one sister, Bobbie Mills of Zion, IL; 12 grandchildren, Amanda Phillips, Daniel Moody, David Moody, AnnaLaurel Moody, Jacob Stout, Anna Grace Nammour (Michael), Jack Stout, Ben Moody, Sarah Grace Moody, Blake Walters (Laura), and Chris Walters; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert Reed Moody, in 2017; her parents; and three brothers, E. Junior Bolding, Ed Bolding, and David Franks. Pallbearers will be Betty's grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of First Baptist Church-Mantachie. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie and from noon until service time Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Mantachie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Youth, 6080 Hwy. 363, Mantachie, MS 38855. The Moody family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the staff of The Meadows for their excellent care for the past four years. Condolences may be shared with the Moody family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
