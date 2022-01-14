Daniel Edward Moody, 75, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Born July 2, 1946 in Laurel, he was the son of Dwight L. and Inez Moody. After his high school graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Daniel was a postal sorter for the Tupelo Post Office for many years and a member of Wildwood Baptist Church. In his younger days, he enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mable Moody of Belden; his son, Jonathan Moody and wife, Amber, also of Belden; and a granddaughter, Harlee Rose Moody; nieces and a nephew, Jan White of Laurel and Lucy and Pat Bass of Columbia. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Darwin Moody; and two sisters, Bobbie Richardson and Merle Bass. Services were held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Mike Sauvageot officiating. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.