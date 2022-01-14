Daniel Edward Moody, 75, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Born July 2, 1946 in Laurel, he was the son of Dwight L. and Inez Moody. After his high school graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Daniel was a postal sorter for the Tupelo Post Office for many years and a member of Wildwood Baptist Church. In his younger days, he enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mable Moody of Belden; his son, Jonathan Moody and wife, Amber, also of Belden; and a granddaughter, Harlee Rose Moody; nieces and a nephew, Jan White of Laurel and Lucy and Pat Bass of Columbia. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Darwin Moody; and two sisters, Bobbie Richardson and Merle Bass. Services were held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Mike Sauvageot officiating. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

