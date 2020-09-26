Elizabeth "Ann" Moody

Elizabeth "Ann" Moody, 66, transitioned on September 24, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. She was born December 2, 1953 to Travis McClure and Jean Graham. She married the love of her life, "Tommy" Moody on November 3, 1975. Ann was a loving wife, mother, and a caregiver to many over the years. She was very involved in her church and was an ordained minister with a true servant's heart always willing to help others in need. Survivors include her husband of forty-five years; Larry Thomas Moody, her son; Joey (Lynda) Moody grandchildren; Hope, Dakota, Chandler, Tyler, Holly and Andy, eight great-grandchildren, one sister; Shirley (Gary) Tedford, one brother; Danny Thomas, her mother-in-law; Leona Moody and Natalie Grooms who was like a daughter to her. She was preceded in death by her parents; Travis and Mamie McClure and Charles and Jean Graham, one son; Travis Delane Moody, her brother; Dwayne "Durock" McClure, a sister; Mona Little and her father-in-law; Herman Moody. Services were held, Saturday, September 26 at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Homes Chapel with Bro. Gary Tedford officiating. Pallbearers were Jason Snyder, Jeremy Moody, Paul Grooms, Michael Moody, John Moody, Ethan Moody, and Chip Shirley. Interment at Martintown Cemetery.Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

