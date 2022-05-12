New Albany - Walter Joe Moody, 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his residence. Joe was born October 05 1937, as a child he worked with his father Webster Omeara Moody and mother Zora Lee Grubbs Moody farming and baling hay. As an adult he married the love of his life, Bernice Lenell Wise Moody, on Christmas Eve 1959 and was blessed with 2 daughters and a son, Debbie (Joey) Bridges, Donna (Danny) Bridges, and Joey (Greta) Moody, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great- great grandchildren. He worked for Futorian and remanded working for the companies that succeeded Futorian for 53 years. He was an avid Pony Puller with his life-long friend and side kick Herman Robbins in their early adult years, later he was a founding member of the North Mississippi Wagon Train and Trail Riders association and made virtually every ride for many years. He enjoyed working his mules and horses. In his 70s he allowed his barn to be used as the early gathering location for Hayseed Cowboy Church which he attended faithfully before his illness. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Visitation will be on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at United Funeral Service. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Hayseed Cowboy Church with Bro. Joey Moody officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
