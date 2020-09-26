On Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020, Joyce Shelby Moody, 66, resident of Walnut and beloved wife of David Moody, passed away in the comfort of her home following an extended illness. A Graveside Service remembering the life of Mrs. Moody will be at 4 PM Sunday, September 27 at Medlock Cemetery near Ashland. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Moody was born July 14, 1954 in Somerville, TN, the daughter of the late Vernon Daniel and Mary Watson Shelby. She was a 1972 graduate of Ashland High School and was employed as District Manager for the Wal-Mart Corporation for 24 years before retiring. A Christian, Mrs. Moody will be remembered as a patriotic person. She never met a stranger and her kind and loving soul was adored by many. Her selfless, caring nature extended not only to her family and friends but also to animals, with a special love for cats. Visitation for family and friends will be from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM Sunday, September 27 in The Memory Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her husband of 19 years, David Moody of Walnut, she leaves two sons, Brian Waldrop of Walnut and Daniel Lee Moody of Calhoun, GA, one sister, Allie Mae Cole (Charles Brock) of Walnut. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lee Bush and Peggy Sue Walker and one brother, Neal Daniel Shelby. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Moody family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
