May A Moody, 92, passed away, February 2, 2020, at the Union County Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a lifetime member of Cooke Baptist Church. She loved quilting and fishing. Services will be at 2:00pm Monday, February 3, 2020, at Cooke Baptist Church. Bro. Junior Ritchie, Bro. Tommy Inmon and Wylee Washington will officiate. Burial will follow in the Old Cooke Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-4 daughters-Linda Cosper of New Albany, Ann Washington (Tommy), Lee Washington (Dean) both of Houlka and Belle Mount (Bobby) of Onaway, MI; son-David Moody (Teresa); 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 3-great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by-Husband-Bro. James W Moody; 2 sons-Danny Moody and James L "Bud" Moody; 2 granddaughters; and 1 great granddaughter. Pallbearers-Wylee Washington, Justin Washington, Thomas Dean Washington, James "Buddy" Moody, Brent Moody and Tony Cosper; honorary pallbearers-Tim Washington and Bobby Dean Segers. visitation: noon until service time Monday, February 3, 2020 at Cooke Baptist Church.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.