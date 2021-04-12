Sylvester L Moody, 63, passed away Thursday, April 08, 2021, at Methodist Health Service in Germantown. Services will be on Saturday April 17, 2021 11:00 a.m. with viewing starting at 10:00 a.m. at Serenity Williams Funeral Home Oxford. Burial will follow at Harrisonville M B Church Cemetery in Oxford. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

