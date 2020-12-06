Ms. Betty Jean Hodges Crouch Moon, 70, of Saltillo, formerly of Grenada, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born August 16, 1950 in Grenada to Albert Russell and Blanche Marie Carpenter Hodges. She had spent most of her working career as an office manager having worked most recently at North Mississippi Medical Center. Jean was a member of First Baptist Church - Tupelo. Jean enjoyed cooking and was happiest when she was doing something to help someone else. She had a true servant's heart. Jean enjoyed opening up her home to family and friends to gather and had a special gift of interacting with children. Traveling and keeping up with Ole Miss football were among her many hobbies. While we grieve in this loss, we find comfort in knowing she is in the presence of Jesus and many loved ones and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Stonefield Church of God at Cascilla. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Survivors include her daughter, Julie Crouch Davidson(Seth) of Saltillo; two sisters, Barbara Moss(Brooks) of Grenada and Donna Johnson of Flora; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the USO. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
