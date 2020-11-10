Marcus Eli Moon, 59, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his residence in Amory. Born on September 17, 1961 in Amory, MS, he was a son of the late Lloyd Moon and Jean Gilbert Moon. Marcus grew up in Amory and graduated with the Amory High School class of 1979. He was a great provider and worked hard to support his family. Marcus worked at PeopleLounger as an Upholsterer for over 20 years and he also worked at Food Giant in Amory. A man tall in stature, he was a gentle giant who had a great big heart. A man of faith, he was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and he also attended Riverbend Baptist Church. He loved to listen to Southern Gospel Music. Some of his favorite pastimes were to be with family, reading his Bible, hunting and fishing. He was a former member of the Buckeye Hunting Club and he enjoyed being outdoors. He was also talented in Pyrographic Art, which was the burning of shapes, drawings, and images into wood medium. Marcus loved pulling pranks. One of his closest friends was Hugh Miller. They made time to get together when Hugh was in town. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. The memories made together will be cherished forever. Marcus will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him. Left behind to treasure his memories are his wife, Sheri Stevens Moon, Amory; daughter, Lauren Price House (Justin), Aberdeen; sons, Nathan Moon, Amory and Jonathan Hall, Amory; brother, George "Skipper" Moon (Nan), Amory; sister, Lydia Moon White (David), Aberdeen; step-mother, Bonnie Moon, MO; step-brother, Benn Zaricor, Atlanta, GA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Price; sister, Ellen Moon. A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 2:00 PM, at River Bend Baptist Church, Old Highway 25, Aberdeen, MS with Bro. Robert Fowlkes and Dr. Roy McHenry officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the church. Memorials in lieu of donations may be made to any foundation that supports the research of Parkinson's Disease and/or Lewy Body Dementia. Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
