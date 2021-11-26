Douglas Ray Mooney, 78, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at his home. He was born December 18, 1942, to Earnest and Dorothy Mooney. He worked in furniture manufacturing. He was a member of Booneville Church of God. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching baseball and westerns and country music. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. James Wells and Bro. Keith Skelton officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Martha Mooney; one son, Curits (Marcella) Mooney; one daughter, Pam (Matt) Gaw; five grandchildren, Hunter, Allie (Blake), Matt, Aaron (Ashley) and Ethan; and two great-grandchildren, Ezra Kate and Emery. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers are Smith Burcham, Gary Mooney, James Word, Bradley Robinson, William Robinson and Shane Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Gerald Mooney, Jimmy Mooney, Dwayne Robinson, Darvin Robinson, Freddie Ross, Jerry Ross, Onion Johnson and Jerry Edge. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
